Findlay Welcomes New Boys Basketball Coach

The new Findlay High School Boys basketball coach has been announced.

“FHS Athletic Department is excited to announce Coach Ryan Grose as our FHS Boys Basketball Coach! We are excited to have him join Trojan Country!!” the athletic department said on Facebook.

Grose has some huge shoes to fill – those of longtime Findlay Trojans Boys Basketball Coach Jim Rucki who finished his career with an overall record of 545 wins including 385 at Findlay High School.

Findlay City Schools Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch says Coach Grose has had great success at previous stops at North Union and Marysville and is excited that he is now a Trojan.

“Coach Grose comes to Findlay with a wealth of knowledge in the game of basketball, but most importantly will bring the same set of values and characteristics we teach within our athletic department in the Findlay City School District.”