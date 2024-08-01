Findlay Well Represented At School Safety Summit

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are so proud to be represented by school board member and Findlay Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Cooper, retired FBI agent Dr. Gregory Vecchi, Lieutenant Andrew Welch of the Findlay Police Department, and Lieutenant Evan Slates of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Ohio School Safety Summit.

Participants from school districts across Ohio were guided through the implementation of SafeDefend within Findlay City Schools, and given a detailed explanation of the incredible and unique community collaboration that has been built here.

We are hopeful that others might model their own district safety systems after the supports and systems we have in place for FCS.