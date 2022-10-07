Findlay Woman Convicted Of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

A Findlay woman was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a Seneca County crash that killed a man from Findlay.

Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine says Tiffany P. Robertson faces up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date, as well as a mandatory driver license suspension.

After the verdict, Robertson’s bond was revoked and she was taken to the Seneca County Jail.

The crash happened in July of 2020 on County Road 59, east of County Road 45 in southwest Seneca County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Martinez, 35, was westbound on County Road 59 when a car going eastbound being driven by Robertson drove left of center and struck him head-on.

Martinez was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robertson was not injured.

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol concluded that in addition to crossing the centerline of County Road 59, Robertson had been operating her vehicle in excess of 100 miles per hour just prior to the crash at a curving portion of the road.

“These types of cases are time-consuming and difficult for both the investigators and prosecutors,” said Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine.

“Our sympathies are extended to the family of Mr. Martinez, and we hope that this brings them some level of closure.”