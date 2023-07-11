Findlay Woman Flown From Scene Of Motorcycle Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was life-flighted from the scene of a motorcycle crash north of Vanlue.

The crash happened on State Route 568 near State Route 330 at 5:49 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Ashley Swann, 37, of Findlay, was westbound on State Route 568 on a Harley Davidson when she went off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch, causing the bike to crash.

Swann was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

She was life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.