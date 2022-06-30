Findlay Woman Injured In Crash On I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Findlay woman was injured when she crashed into a semi that had overturned on Interstate 75.

The Highway Patrol says the semi crashed and overturned on southbound I-75 near Bluelick Road in Allen County at around 5:40 Thursday morning.

Shortly after the crash, the Highway Patrol says a car being driven by Cienna Pearl Kennedy, 26, of Findlay, struck the overturned semi.

Kennedy was taken to a Lima hospital with serious, bot not life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the semi was being driven by Kasey L. Moore, 50, of Michigan City, Indiana.

Two large metal coils were detached from the trailer and the southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about two hours.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.