Findlay Woman Injured In Crash

A Findlay driver was issued a citation after causing a two-vehicle crash that sent them to the hospital.

The crash happened in the 400 block of North Blanchard Street at around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The Findlay Police Department says Helen Fanning, 51, of Findlay, was driving a minivan south on North Blanchard when she attempted to turn into the Wendy’s and she collided head-on with a northbound SUV.

Helen was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with neck and back injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police cited Helen for a right of way violation.

The Findlay Fire Department, Hanco EMS and D&D Towing assisted at the scene.