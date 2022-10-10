Findlay Woman Killed In Crash On Interstate 75

A Findlay woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Findlay.

The crash happened Sunday night at approximately 8:54 on I-75 near the US 68 onramp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Shelby Blue, 30, of Findlay, was entering northbound I-75 from US 68 when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled and struck the concrete median wall.

Blue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.