Findlay Woman Wins $1 Million Vax-A-Million Prize

The winner of Ohio’s fourth $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing is from Findlay.

Suzanne Ward’s name was announced at 7:29 Wednesday night.

Also, Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, won the four-year, full-ride scholarship to an Ohio state college or university.

The winners of the fifth and final drawings will be announced on Wednesday, June 23rd.

People need to register for that drawing by Sunday night.

The winner of the state’s second $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing a few weeks ago was from Toledo.