Findlay Working To Address Growing Feral Cat Population

(From the City of Findlay)

In an effort to address the growing population of feral cats in the community, the City of Findlay in pleased to announce a collaboration with the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County and VCA Findlay Animal Hospital to implement a “Trap-Neuter-Return” (TNR) program. TNR is a method of managing community cat populations by humanely trapping cats, taking them to a veterinarian for spaying (females) or neutering (males), vaccination, and ear-tipping (a universal sign of a spayed or neutered cat), and then returning them to their original outdoor home.

The City is asking residents to refrain from feeding feral cats. While it may seem like an act of kindness, feeding feral cats can contribute to their overpopulation, encourage dependency on humans, and interfere with the effectiveness of TNR programs. Feral cats rely on their natural instincts to survive, and feeding them can disrupt their hunting and self-sustaining behaviors. Instead, residents are encouraged to email [email protected] to report sightings of feral cats, which will allow trained volunteers to assist in trapping and neutering efforts.

The TNR program will be focusing their efforts in the following general areas: Chateau Estates, Eastown Estates, Pine Street, West Trenton, West Bigelow, Quail Lake, Tiffin Ave., Findlay Reservoir, and Hancock County Fairgrounds. Efforts will begin in March 2025 and will be ongoing throughout the year.

The City of Findlay would like to thank the volunteer efforts of the individuals involved with this program.