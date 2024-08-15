Findlay Y Celebrating Nonprofit Day By Temporarily Waiving New Member Joiner Fee

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

National Nonprofit Day is Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Findlay Family YMCA is proud to provide information on how we’ve been serving our members and the community.

First, we’d like to brag a little about Y on the Fly. Our grant-funded “Y without walls” is a mobile unit that brings the YMCA experience directly to neighboring communities with free, fun activities for kids ages 5-13. Physical, educational, and enrichment offerings are designed to keep kids active and engaged, spark imagination, and make new friends and memories.

This summer, Y on the Fly has visited various villages; tagged along with the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Book Mobile; and been a part of events such as McComb school district’s Field Day, Freightliners and Families Fest, and the Flag City 5K. Yesterday, Y on the Fly was at Flag City Night Out (photo attached). About 3,000 children have interacted with the program this summer. Look for more appearances at Arcadia’s Back to School Resource Fair, bookmobile tag-alongs, and visits to village parks until Aug. 23.

Y on the Fly was established in 2020 as a collaboration with that year’s Hancock Leadership Class and the support of many sponsors. It can be booked for events such as neighborhood parties and company-sponsored family festivals.

For those who would like more information or to schedule a Y on the Fly visit, email Senior Program Director Jerry McNamee at [email protected].

Along with our Y on the Fly outreach, the Findlay Family YMCA continues to serve thousands through our facilities and varied programming. Here are some highlights from our 2023 Impact Report:

-2,247 youth participated in sports leagues.

-447 children learned to swim, particularly through the free Greg Shrader Swim with a Smile community program.

-8,912 total individual and family memberships were provided.

-2,030 seniors ages 65 and older were served at our branches.

-124,481 meals were distributed to elementary students through the Feed-A-Child program.

-53 local school-age children participated in the Y’s new After and Before School Sessions (YABBS) during the 2023-2024 school year.

-184 Open Doors Scholarships were approved, giving access to programs and resources to families and individuals with financial barriers.

In honor of National Nonprofit Day, the Findlay Family YMCA will eliminate the new member joiner fee for those who sign up this Friday through Sunday.

We know that our National Nonprofit Day celebration will look much different next year! Be on the lookout for Stronger Together Capital Campaign updates. We’re excited about what the future holds for the Findlay Family YMCA and its expanded community offerings.