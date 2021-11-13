Findlay YMCA Board Selects New CEO

The Findlay YMCA has a new CEO.

The Board of Directors has selected Stephanie Parsons as the next CEO of the organization.

Stephanie takes over from Steve Crone, who left the position for a different job.

Stephanie was previously the YMCA’s COO and has been with the Y since 2007.

The YMCA says Stephanie has a strong background in program management, staff management, leading mission-driven projects and initiatives, membership development, and strives to provide cause-driven leadership to the Findlay YMCA and our community.

“Stephanie has a great passion for our Y and this community. Her passion, energy, and experience have positioned her well to lead this organization and continue our mission in this community,” said Christy Kisseberth, YMCA Board Chair.

Outside the Y, Stephanie serves on the Hancock Youth Leadership Board, Family and Children’s First Council, Hancock Literacy Committee, and is a member of Rotary.

In 2019, Stephanie started a nonprofit, “The Beam of Light” in honor of her late mother and grandmother, which supports foster children and families within our community.

Stephanie has a bachelor’s degree – Exercise Specialist, from Bowling Green State University. She is also a graduate of the YMCA’s Executive Development Institute.

“It’s a great honor to lead such a cause-driven organization,” Stephanie said.

“I am surrounded by great staff and members, and I look forward to serving them and our community. I am committed to leading this organization to make an impact for years to come.”

Stephanie is from Columbus Grove and currently lives in Findlay with her husband and children.