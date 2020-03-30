Findlay YMCA Designated A Pandemic Childcare Center

The Findlay YMCA childcare center has been designated a pandemic childcare center, providing childcare for families of essential workers in the community.

CEO Paul Worstell says it you are a worker in healthcare, a first responder, or other essential services and have a childcare need, you can reach out to the YMCA childcare center at 429-422-3174.

He says their normal capacity is around 300, but under this pandemic designation it’s down to 90 and class sizes have been greatly reduced to protect the children.

As of Monday morning they had about 30 openings left.

