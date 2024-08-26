Findlay YMCA Fall Fest Date Announced

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

To prepare for our Early Learning Center groundbreaking ceremony, the Findlay Family YMCA has decided to change the date for its Family Fall Fest.

The event will now be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., which will coincide with the Child Development Center’s annual Trunk-or-Treat.

The festival will still be held at the CDC and across the street at the Downtown Branch on East Lincoln Street.

Food, games, pumpkin painting, and more will be offered.