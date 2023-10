The Findlay Family YMCA will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross.

It will be held on Thursday, October 5th from 9 to 3 in the West Pool Lounge at the YMCA at 300 East Lincoln Street.

All blood types are needed.

The YMCA says people who give blood until October 20th will receive a $15 Amazon gift card.

“Use the sponsor code YMCAFINDLAY when you book your appointment. Your generosity and kindness can make a significant impact on someone’s life.”