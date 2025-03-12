Findlay YMCA Holding Healthy Kids Day

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

The Findlay Family YMCA will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Friday, April 11, from 5-8 p.m. at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, located at 1000 N. Main St. This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer season.

Sponsored locally by the University of Findlay, Blanchard Valley Health System, and Hancock Public Health, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to prepare Hancock County families for a safe, healthy and fun summer. Some featured activities will include bounce house, archery, gaga ball, healthy snacks, exercise demo classes, obstacle courses, backyard games, soccer skills, and a walk through the doctor’s office.

Healthy Kids Day will also welcome City of Findlay employees, who will bring a fire truck, police car, and ambulance for kids to see and ask questions.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said CEO Stephanie Parsons. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer activities the Y has to offer.”