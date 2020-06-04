Findlay YMCA Opening More Areas, Extending Hours

The Findlay Family YMCA says it had a safe and successful reopening of its facilities in late May and early June under COVID-19 guidelines.

The YMCA says it plans to open even more areas on Monday, June 8th and extend hours.

Among the things that will be opening on Monday are the locker rooms at the downtown branch, Riverside Pool, the east pool for lap swim at the downtown branch and online sign-up for group exercise classes.

The east branch’s locker rooms will remain closed for renovations.

CEO Paul Worstell says the YMCA and its employees are working hard to maintain the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and for this reason, some facilities, such as showers, will remain closed until further notice.

“Our priority is creating a safe environment,” Worstell said. “We are thankful for the support and guidance from Hancock Public Health.”

The hours for the downtown and east branches of the YMCA starting on Monday, June 8th are as follows.

Monday – Thursday 5am to 8pm

Friday – 5am to 7pm

Saturday – 9am to 4pm

Sunday – Closed

