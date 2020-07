The City of Findlay has canceled its Bulk Trash Drop Off Day.

This program is held in conjunction with the Backyard Mission Trip each year and was set to take place on August 1st.

But due to growing concerns about the coronavirus, the Backyard Mission Trip canceled their event in Findlay.

The city says it will be rescheduling its Bulk Trash Drop Off Day in conjunction with the 2021 Backyard Mission Trip event on April 24th of next year.