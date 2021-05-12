Findlay’s DORA Going Well

The City of Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) opened last Friday in downtown.

Mayor Christina Muryn, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, says everything seemed to go well on opening day last Friday.

The DORA allows people to order their favorite beverage in a participating establishment in a DORA cup and then walk around outside enjoying it, as long as they stay within the DORA boundaries, which are marked with signs.

The first night of the DORA coincided with the return of Findlay ArtWalk.

Daily hours for the DORA are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Get more information on the DORA, including rules and the boundary map by clicking here.