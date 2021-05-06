Findlay’s DORA Set For Opening Day

The City of Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) opens Friday, May 7th in downtown.

A DORA is a specific area in which alcoholic beverages may be sold by licensed liquor establishments for outdoor consumption.

The city says the DORA is designed to make it easier to social distance, stroll within the district and support local restaurants and bars.

Colorful DORA decals on businesses and signage throughout downtown will provide guidance on where you can purchase, consume, and dispose of beverages.

Get more information on the DORA, including rules and the boundary map by clicking here.

Mayor Christina Muryn also explains why the city wanted to implement the DORA in the audio below.

The DORA’s opening day coincides with the the return of the ArtWalk on Friday.