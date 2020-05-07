Findlay’s Jefferson Primary Earns Prestigious Designation

Findlay City Schools says Jefferson Primary has been certified as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education, joining Chamberlin Hill Intermediate.

The district says only around 300 schools worldwide have met this prestigious benchmark.

The Lighthouse Certification is a highly-regarded standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every Leader in Me school.

FranklinCovey visited Jefferson to evaluate the environment, culture, and language at Jefferson.

The program, which is not taught as a curriculum but rather incorporated in all classroom activities, is based on Dr. Stephen Covey’s bestseller, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

Findlay City Schools is thankful to Raise the Bar – Hancock County, who partnered with the district to make the Leader in Me program possible.

Raise the Bar – Hancock County is congratulating Findlay’s Jefferson Primary for achieving the designation.

The organization says the Raise the Bar Hancock County cradle-to-career model, leadership skills are a pillar in the long-term growth of the local workforce.

Currently, there are 10 schools in various implementation stages of The Leader in Me with a goal to be fully implemented (county-wide) by 2025.