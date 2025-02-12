Findlay’s Mayor Delivers Her State Of The City Address

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn gave her State of the City address on Wednesday.

The address had a different look to it this year with WFIN’s Chris Oaks interviewing the mayor in a fireside chat setting in front of a crowd at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Chris began the conversation by asking the mayor “the state of the city is?” To which the mayor replied “amazing.”

During the conversation, Mayor Muryn outlined key projects and initiatives on the horizon for the coming year, focusing on economic growth, and community priorities, and also provided updates on ongoing projects.

If you couldn’t make it to MCPA to watch the address in person you can listen back to it in the audio file below and watch it in the video below that.