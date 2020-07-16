Findlay’s National Night Out Celebration Canceled

The Findlay Police Department has canceled its National Night Out celebration at Riverside Park.

Details are in the following statement from the police department.

After careful deliberation we have decided to cancel our annual National Night Out celebration, which is typically held on the first Tuesday of August.

This event normally brings the community and first responders together to show our appreciation of the community.

However, in light of the current Covid-19 Pandemic, it would be irresponsible to move forward with this event.

Promoting Safety is our first priority and Covid-19 has affected many lives in our area and will continue to do so in the coming months.

We look forward to being able to return to our usual events and bolstering relationships with the community.