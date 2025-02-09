Findlay’s ‘Night To Shine’ Event A Huge Success

(From Night to Shine Findlay)

On the evening of February 7, 2025, St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay hosted its annual Night to Shine event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This is the third year for this event in Findlay, Ohio. This event, held simultaneously across the globe, provides a prom night experience for individuals with special needs aged 14 and older.

Night to Shine is a worldwide celebration that brings communities together to honor individuals with special needs by offering a night filled with joy and celebration. The event has become a global movement since its inception in 2015, allowing individuals to experience a memorable prom night in a safe, inclusive environment.

This year’s Findlay event welcomed over 100 honored guests and nearly 150 volunteers. The event was made possible by the support of numerous local sponsors and volunteers who contributed their time, resources, and efforts to ensure its success.

The festivities included a red carpet entrance, where guests were welcomed by paparazzi, a karaoke room, a sensory room, and a hair and makeup room to help guests feel pampered. Professional photographers and videographers captured moments throughout the evening, while a DJ kept the energy high on the dance floor. Guests also enjoyed a catered dinner, served by a dedicated kitchen staff.

In addition to these activities, a respite space was available for parents and caregivers to relax while their loved ones enjoyed the event. All guests and parents in the respite space received goodie bags, contributing to the overall experience.

The event went off without a hitch, thanks to the efforts of all involved. Night to Shine in Findlay continues to be a successful and cherished event that provides a night of celebration and joy for individuals with special needs in the community.

For more information on Night to Shine, please visit findlaynighttoshine.org

About Night to Shine:

Night to Shine is an annual event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offering a prom night experience for individuals with special needs. The event is held worldwide and is designed to show God’s love and create an inclusive, celebratory environment for all attendees.

About St. Marks United Methodist Church:

St. Marks United Methodist Church, located in Findlay, Ohio, has been a vital part of the local community, offering outreach programs and creating spaces for individuals of all abilities to come together in faith and celebration.