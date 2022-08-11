Findlay’s Riverside Pool Free Closing Weekend

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is partnering with the Findlay Family YMCA to sponsor admission to Riverside Pool throughout closing weekend.

The event, dubbed “Last Weekend on Us,” will take place on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th.

The cost of entry for anyone attending will be covered by The Community Foundation.

Attendance may be limited for safety reasons, depending on the turnout.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Findlay Family YMCA for this special closing weekend opportunity,” said Dr. Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation.

“We often hear from community members that there is a shortage of affordable community activities. Partnering with the Y for Last Weekend On Us is a step toward bridging the gap.”

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, currently celebrating 30 years of community impact, has awarded over $70 million dollars in grants in the area since it was officially formed in 1992.

Along with the Findlay Family YMCA, the Foundation supports nonprofits of all types in Hancock County through grantmaking, organizational strengthening and more.

“We are incredibly thankful for the Community Foundation sponsoring Last Weekend On Us at Riverside,” YMCA CEO, Stephanie Parsons, said.

“This is what it is all about, two cause driven organizations coming together to build a stronger community.”

The Findlay Family YMCA has been in operation in Findlay since 1888.

While it does operate as a fitness center and childcare facility, the organization relies on funding from community partnerships and donors to provide opportunities for community members through the Open Doors program, Y on the Fly, and other valuable programs throughout the year.

In 2010, the Y joined the City of Findlay in the management and operations of Riverside Pool.