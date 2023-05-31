Findlay’s Riverside Pool Open For The Season

Findlay’s Riverside Pool has opened for the season.

The pool is open Monday through Friday for open swim from 1 to 7, and noon to 6 on the weekends.

Day passes are $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

Individual and family passes are for sale at the downtown branch of the YMCA.

In the video below we speak with YMCA Aquatics Director Katie Nielson.

No one under the age of 13 is allowed to enter the pool without an adult 18 years of age or older.

Get more pool rules and prices by clicking here.

The Y is reminding people that on Father’s Day weekend the pool will be closed due to the 42nd annual Flag City Swim Meet.

Riverside Pool is operated by the Findlay Family YMCA in partnership with the City of Findlay.