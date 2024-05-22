Findlay’s Riverside Pool Opening For The Season

Findlay’s Riverside Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 25th.

The pool will be open Monday through Friday for open swim from 1 to 7, and noon to 6 on the weekends.

Day passes are $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

The pool is operated by the Findlay Family YMCA in partnership with the City of Findlay.

One of the pool rules is that no one under the age of 13 is allowed to enter the facility without an adult 18 years of age or older.

See the full list of rules and get more information about Riverside Pool by clicking here.

You can also contact the YMCA at 567-250-9994 for additional information.