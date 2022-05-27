Findlay’s Riverside Pool Opening For The Season

Findlay’s Riverside Pool will be opening for the season on Saturday, May 28th.

Monday through Friday open swim will be from 1 to 7, and noon to 6 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Monday through Friday 11 to 1 will be lap swim, camps and daycares.

Day passes are $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

No one under the age of 13 is allowed to enter the pool without an adult 18 years of age or older.

Riverside Pool is operated by the Findlay Family YMCA in partnership with the City of Findlay.