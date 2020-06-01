Findlay’s Riverside Pool Opening Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Findlay’s Riverside Pool will be opening on Monday, June 8th under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Our Y staff is excited to be opening Riverside Pool in collaboration with the City of Findlay,” said Paul Worstell, CEO of the Findlay YMCA.

The maximum occupancy will be 100 people and everyone is asked to maintain a social distance of six feet, unless they’re in the same household.

No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter without an adult who is 18 or older.

The entrance will be marked and be one way.

The entrance will be the west hallway (women’s side) by the front gate and the exit will be the east hallway (men’s side) by the front gate.

Locker rooms will be open and have an entrance and exit also.

All patrons must bring their own equipment, including chairs, and no inflatables are allowed.

There will be no lost and found.

Concessions will be open and operate under the same guidelines as restaurants.

Employees will wear a face mask and gloves while working and washing and sanitize their hands frequently.

The splash pad and slide will remain closed for now.