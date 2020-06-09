Findlay’s Riverside Pool Reopens Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Findlay’s Riverside Pool reopened on Monday under COVID-19 guidelines.

The pool quickly reached its COVID capacity and with a high in the mid 90s forecasted for Tuesday it will fill up very fast again.

“We met capacity within an hour of opening today and it’s supposed to be even hotter tomorrow,” said Katie Nielson, assistant aquatics coordinator for the YMCA.

The maximum occupancy will be 100 people and everyone is asked to maintain a social distance of six feet, unless theyre in the same household.

People are required to sign a waiver and no one under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter without an adult.

Open swim is from 2 to 6 daily.

The entrance will be marked and be one way.

The entrance will be the west hallway (women’s side) by the front gate and the exit will be the east hallway (men’s side) by the front gate.

Locker rooms will be open and have an entrance and exit also.

All patrons must bring their own equipment, including chairs, and no inflatables are allowed.

There will be no lost and found.

Concessions will be open and operate under the same guidelines as restaurants.

Employees will wear a face mask and gloves while working and washing and sanitize their hands frequently.

The splash pad and slide will remain closed for now.