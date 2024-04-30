Findlay’s Weihrauch Named Athletic Director Of The Year

(From Findlay City Schools)

The Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) has selected Nate Weihrauch, Findlay City Schools Athletic Director, as a recipient of the 2024 Athletic Director of the Year Award.

This prestigious accolade recognizes Mr. Weihrauch’s outstanding dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence in athletic administration.

According to the NOIAAA, the Athletic Director of the Year Award is presented to individuals who have “exhibited superior performance throughout their career exemplifying the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity, moral character, service, leadership, and professionalism.”

Mr. Weihrauch has consistently exemplified these qualities, making significant contributions to both Findlay City Schools and the Northwest Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NW-OIAAA).

“We are thrilled to see Nate Weihrauch recognized for his leadership and dedication,” said Meg Simon, Head Principal at FIndlay High School.

“This award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes and his values of integrity and sportsmanship.”

Nate Weihrauch is being honored at the 2024 NW-OIAAA Awards Ceremony today, April 30th, and will also be recognized at the 2024 OIAAA State Conference Awards Luncheon in Columbus.