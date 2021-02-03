There was a fire at Findlay Warehousing on County Road 140 just west of Findlay Tuesday night.

The fire appeared to start in a trailer and the flames did some damage to the side of the building as well.

The Liberty Township and Blanchard Township fire departments both responded.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The Liberty Township Chief posted the following on their Facebook.

“We would like to give a big Thank you to Blanchard Township Fire Department for the assist tonight on our fire call to Findlay Warehouse. And a shout out to Assistant Chief Brandon Andrews and Captain Justin Terry for their quick thinking and attack as the first truck/crew on scene. With their initial attack and the help of an operational sprinkler system, contained the damage and spread of the fire. Great team work tonight, everyone! Chief Young 501”