Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Findlay Home

An early Saturday morning fire caused extensive damage to a Findlay residence at the corner of W. Edgar and Chapel Drive. The fire was discovered around 5:30 am when smoke alarms went off.

The fire started on a back porch which allowed flames to travel up into the soffits before smoke triggered the alarms.

Dr. Richard Deerhake is the homeowner and was in the house at the time of the fire and able to escape the flames.

No dollar estimate of damage was provided.