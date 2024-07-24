Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Liberty Township

(From the Liberty Township Fire Department)

Liberty Township Fire Department was called to a fully involved residential structure fire on 9747 Township Road 95, Findlay, Ohio at 14:38 on Tuesday, July 23. When we arrived the house was fully involved and every person was out of the residence.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was able to remove a dog from the residence. The fire claimed one feline. House is a total loss. The fire is currently unknown at this time. The Ohio State Fire Marshall will be coming in to do the investigation.

We called 4 total neighboring fire departments on scene to help fight the fire. Allen Twp Fire, Blanchard Twp Fire, Southwest Joint Fire District Station 800, and Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District.

Assisting also Hanco EMS, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Fire Marshall Office. Liberty Maintenance Department, Liberty Township Fire Department Auxiliary, Red Cross, and GLR Excavating.

As stated above the fire is still under investigation pending the State Fire Marshal investigation.

Chief Joseph Morton.