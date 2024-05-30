Fire Department Conducts Boat Drills On Lake Cascades

The Findlay Fire Department conducted some boat drills on Lake Cascades.

Captain Clevidence says they hold the refresher course each spring to go over lake and river rescue procedures so they’ll be ready when needed.

In addition, they have some rookies in the department who needed to get in some time on the boats.

The Captain says every year they get called out to the reservoir for boaters in distress and there is always the possibility of river rescues.

He says they take their three boats to Lake Cascades, the reservoirs, and to the Blanchard River in the spring to get their firefighters back into the swing of things and familiarized with their equipment.

Get more of our conversation with Captain Clevidence in the video below.