Fire Department Extends Thanks To Business, Individual

Local fire department officials are thanking a business and an individual for helping them out while they were battling a fire at Findlay Pallet on Thursday.

The Allen Township Fire Department said thank you to Heavenly Pizza for donating pizza and water and also said thank you to a person at Speedway who paid for the fuel for one of their grass trucks, enabling them to return to the scene quicker.

Allen Township Fire Chief Gary Hickman said it’s always reassuring to see that kind of support from the community

Allen Township, Washington Township and Findlay all responded to the fire on the property of Findlay Pallet on Thursday.

The fire burned up some old pallets and a semi-trailer.

No one was injured. The cause was under investigation.