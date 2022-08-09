Fire Department Holding Fire Service Day Celebration
The Liberty Township Fire Department Association is inviting the community to its Fire Service Day celebration.
It will be held on Saturday, August 27th from 11 to 3 at the fire department at 7692 County Road 140 in Findlay.
The event will include food, games, fire safety demonstrations and more.
Events include free haircuts for kids, a bounce house and a petting zoo.
People are being asked to help “stuff the fire truck” with school supplies for Liberty-Benton Local Schools.
Get more details on the event below.