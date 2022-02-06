Fire Department Issues Winter Safety Reminder

The Findlay Fire Department with an important safety reminder after Old Man Winter dropped plenty of snow on us last week.

The fire department is urging homeowners to check their furnace exhaust pipes to make sure they’re not plugged by accumulating snow.

Blocked furnace exhaust pipes can lead to a buildup of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says it only takes a second to check and make sure.

He says anyone who suspects they have a buildup of carbon monoxide should call 911.