(From Findlay Fire Department)

Do you need smoke detectors for your home?

Do you have questions about fire prevention or home safety?

Would you like to have a safety survey of your home?

We can help you with all of the above!

Just contact the Findlay Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 419-424-7814.

WFIN News spoke with Fire Inspector Eric Wilkins about the ways the fire department helps out the public.