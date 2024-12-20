Fire Department Shares Holiday Fire Safety Tips

The Findlay Fire Department is sharing some safety tips to prevent holiday fires.

The fire department says a heat source too close to a Christmas tree causes one in every four winter fires.

You should make sure your tree is at least three feet away from heat sources such as fireplaces, radiators and space heaters.

You should always read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.

Make sure to replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

The fire department recommends using battery-operated flameless candles, but if you use the real thing, make sure to always keep lit candles away from decorations and anything that can burn.

Turn off lights and decorations when you leave home or go to bed.

Test your smoke alarms and always have an escape plan.

