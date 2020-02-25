Fire Department Targeting College Athletes For Next Class

College athletes are being targeted for the next class of the Toledo firefighter academy.

Fire and Rescue Department officials met with University of Toledo student-athletes to discuss careers ahead of the April 30th application deadline.

City officials say UT is the perfect place to recruit because athletes are in shape, coachable, operate well under pressure and are a diverse group.

Battalion Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez says athletes have a coachable mentality.

“And that’s something we’re looking for in our department. We want people who are used to working as a team as these athletes are.”

Former Ohio State running back Antonio Pittman recently became a firefighter in Columbus.