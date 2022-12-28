Fire Departments Receive Grants For New Radio System

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.

“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.

“Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”

Among the agencies receiving the grant are the Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department and Leipsic Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County, and the Upper Sandusky Fire Department in Wyandot County.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident.

MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award.

The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through the grant.