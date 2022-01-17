Fire Destroys North Baltimore Businesses, Apartments

A fire in North Baltimore destroyed a building that housed two businesses and an apartment.

The fire started around 6:30 Saturday morning at 235 North Main Street, which is on the north end of the business district.

Destroyed in the fire were a pizza shop, a laundromat and an upstairs apartment.

An art studio at 233 North Main Street also sustained damage but a fire wall kept the fire from spreading to it.

“It was a tragedy for the village,” said North Baltimore Mayor Janet Goldner.

The North Baltimore Fire Department and several other fire crews responded to battle the blaze.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the historical society building just to the south.

Nobody was injured in the fire. No word yet on the cause of the fire.