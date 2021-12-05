Fire Does Extensive Damage To Findlay House

A Findlay house sustained extensive damage in a fire.

Firefighters responded to 610 Bright road at 3:51 Friday afternoon on the report of smoke coming from the chimney area of the house.

The fire was called in by a neighbor.

Firefighters got a quick knockdown of the fire.

But the fire rekindled overnight and firefighters were called back out to the address at 1:05 Saturday morning.

After the fire rekindled it did quite a bit of damage to the house.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.