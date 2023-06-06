Fire In Findlay Destroys Two Structures, Damages Others

The Findlay Fire Department battled an overnight fire that destroyed two structures and left two others damaged.

It happened in the area of Pine Avenue between North Main Street and Cory Street beginning around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

We’re told the fire destroyed a barn and a garage and two nearby homes on Pine Avenue were severely damaged.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

We were told on the scene that power will be out in this area as crews replace damaged poles and lines.

Pine Avenue and Defiance Avenue in the area were closed.