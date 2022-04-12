Firefighter Struck And Killed While Working Crash Scene

A firefighter was killed and a state highway patrolman injured in a crash on Monday afternoon in Wayne County.

First responders were finishing their work at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on I-71 when a passing vehicle struck the rear of a fire engine, the trooper’s cruiser and the vehicle from the original accident.

Lieutenant Philip Wigal, 35, was killed and 37-year-old Trooper Steven Hill was injured in the follow-up crash.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the accident scene suffered minor injuries.

Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Wayne County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower in honor of Wigal’s life and legacy.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

This is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and authorities are reminding drivers of the importance of obeying the state’s move over law, which requires drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.