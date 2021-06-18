Firefighters Battle Barn Fire Near Arcadia

Firefighters battled a barn fire on a farm near Arcadia on Friday afternoon.

The fire was at a barn on a farm located at 3626 Township Road 243, just a little northwest of Arcadia.

Washington Township firefighters were battling the fire with mutual aid from Arcadia, Bloomdale and other departments.

The fire was sending white smoke into the sky and it appeared that hay was on fire inside the barn.

No word on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.