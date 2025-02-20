Firefighters Helping Humane Society Find Homes For Shelter Pets

(From the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County)

We are so excited to share with you all this next journey!

We want to say a BIG Thank you to Findlay Fire Department for joining us on this adventure and Dave Morrow in donating his amazing photography skills!

Meet your local heroes and their new furry friends!

Our firefighters have teamed up with Hancock County Humane Society to help these lovable animals find their forever homes.

Swipe through to see these brave men and women posing with adoptable dogs and cats, each ready to rescue your heart!

Sometimes even our brave Men and Women in uniform, just need that fury Friend to listen and confide in!

Because every hero deserves a companion.

Let’s give these animals the happy ending they deserve!