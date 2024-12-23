Firefighters Take Kids Christmas Shopping In Findlay
Findlay firefighters helped brighten the holidays for several local kids and their families.
The Findlay Fire Department again this year participated in the Shop With a Firefighter program, in conjunction with Findlay Hope House and Walmart.
Firefighters took the youngsters Christmas shopping at the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue which donated a $3,000 grant for the event.
The kids bought a gift for each member of their family and also spent some money on themselves.
Families also received a gift card to purchase everything they would need for a nice Christmas dinner.
Millstream Area Credit Union volunteers then wrapped up the gifts for the families.
Findlay firefighter Travis Bohn told WFIN he looks forward to the event every year.