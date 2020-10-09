Fires Shut Down Interstate 75 In Findlay

Traffic on Interstate 75 in Findlay was brought to a standstill on Friday afternoon thanks to several fires along the roadway.

The fires started at around 4 p.m. along the southbound lanes just south of Findlay.

The pictures and video with this story were taken from the Lima Avenue overpass.

The fires sent smoke across the interstate, making it difficult for drivers to see.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and shut down the southbound lanes.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded and had the fires extinguished in a few minutes.

After about a half-hour closure, the interstate reopened but it took traffic a few minutes to get back up to speed.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fires.