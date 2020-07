The line at Springfield Fireworks in Bluffton was clear out the door Saturday as people were picking up their supplies so they can enjoy the 4th of July with a bang.

We caught up with Teri (below) on her way out of the store.

With most public fireworks displays canceled due to the pandemic, many people are putting on their own displays on their property.

And that’s led to skyrocketing sales of fireworks across the country.